Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
|
08.05.2026 15:30:00
Will Eli Lilly Be the First $2 Trillion Healthcare Stock? 3 Catalysts That Could Get It There.
Last year, Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) made history when it became the first healthcare company to reach a market cap of $1 trillion. However, the stock hasn’t performed that well since then. The drugmaker’s value has dropped to $920 billion as of writing. Could Eli Lilly bounce back, cross the $1 trillion mark once again, and beat its healthcare peers to a $2 trillion valuation? The company may be able to do so, provided several things go its way.Image source: The Motley Fool.Getting to a $2 trillion market cap from Eli Lilly’s current levels would require a compound annual growth rate of about 11.7% over the next seven years. That’s no easy feat, but if Eli Lilly can pull it off, it will likely be due in large part to its work in the weight loss market. Eli Lilly is now the leader in this field, but it faces competition that will intensify over the next few years. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Eli Lilly
|
05.05.26
|S&P 500-Wert Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Eli Lilly von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
30.04.26
|NYSE-Handel: S&P 500 nachmittags mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
30.04.26
|ROUNDUP 2: Überraschend starkes Quartal für Lilly - Ziele angehoben (dpa-AFX)
|
30.04.26
|Eli Lilly profits more than double as weight-loss revenue soars (Financial Times)
|
30.04.26