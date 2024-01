Will Eli Lilly Be Worth More Than Meta Platforms by 2030?

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) don't seem to have much in common as they operate entirely different businesses in completely different industries. The former is a leader in the biotech industry, while the latter is a social media specialist. Here is another difference between the two: Meta Platforms once managed to achieve a feat that Eli Lilly hasn't, and that sometimes makes it a benchmark in the eyes of many investors. Back in 2021, the technology giant became a trillion-dollar company.While Meta no longer holds that title, with a market capitalization of $962 billion, it should soon rejoin this exclusive clique. Eli Lilly is more than halfway through this goal, with a current market cap of about $610 billion. The drugmaker has generated much stronger returns than Meta Platforms in the past decade, and if the trend continues, Eli Lilly could overtake Meta Platforms soon enough. Could that happen by 2030? Let's find out.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel