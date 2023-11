Will Eli Lilly Be Worth More Than Tesla by 2027?

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) isn't as popular a stock as Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), and it might seem unlikely that the pharma company could ever grow to become larger than the hottest car stock of the decade so far. Nonetheless, thanks to a handful of ongoing drivers for big growth, there's a good chance that it'll top Tesla by 2027.Here's why.At the moment, Tesla 's market cap is about $745 billion, whereas Lilly is around $565 billion. Assuming both companies are fairly valued, Tesla is worth about 32% more than Lilly right now. Yet over the last three years, the pharmaceutical giant grew more than 300%, while Elon Musk's company grew by only 65%. So, at the pace Eli Lilly is galloping, it's a real possibility that it could become worth more than the electric vehicle manufacturer in the future. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel