|
19.02.2023 13:07:00
Will Elon Musk's Starlink Go Public? Here's What to Watch.
Three years ago -- almost to the day -- SpaceX chief operating officer Gwynne Shotwell got space investors' hopes up when she predicted that "Starlink is the right kind of business that we can go ahead and take public." Barely a year later, Shotwell's boss, SpaceX founder, and CEO Elon Musk qualified that prediction by saying that, while a Starlink initial public offering (IPO) is in the cards, it won't happen until the business's revenue is at least "reasonably predictable."At least a few years before Starlink revenue is reasonably predictable. Going public sooner than that would be very painful. Will do my best to give long-term Tesla shareholders preference.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!