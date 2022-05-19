|
19.05.2022 13:51:00
Will Elon Musk's Twitter Deal Collapse? What Investors Should Know
At this point, the headlines about Elon Musk's move to potentially acquire Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) look like they'll go on forever. The Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO, who has been very transparent about his criticisms of the popular social media company in the past, began by purchasing a 9.2% stake in Twitter in early April, worth almost $3 billion at the time of the transaction.From there, the situation quickly escalated -- Musk offered to buy the company in its entirety on April 25. Since then, there have been several reports expressing skepticism as to whether or not the buyout will actually occur. Twitter shares have surely suffered from the ambiguity, down 23% in the past month after experiencing a notable boost at the onset of the news. With all that in mind, here's what investors need to know about the deal, in addition to the likelihood of it going through. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!