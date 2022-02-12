Will Ford Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Electric vehicles (EVs) are one of the top investing trends right now. With the immense wealth created for Tesla investors over the past decade, many investors are looking at other automotive companies that could provide similar returns for shareholders. Seeing the gigantic value the market has assigned Tesla, and the hundreds of thousands of vehicles it is now selling each year, legacy automotive companies have sped up production to get their own electric vehicles (EVs) out to customers.Ford (NYSE: F) is one of these companies. The 118-year-old Detroit automaker is investing tens of billions of dollars to ramp up EV production and is seeing great early signs of demand for its EV product lineup. These early signs of success have changed investor sentiment on Ford stock, with shares up 54% in the last year, actually outpacing the 7% return for Tesla over the same time period.With Tesla reaching a market cap of $1 trillion in late 2021, many investors are likely asking themselves if Ford can reach those same heights. Can Ford achieve a trillion-dollar market cap by 2030?Continue reading