Will FTX Turn Into a Regulatory Headache for Silvergate Capital or Signature Bank?

Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) and Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) are the two main federally insured banks serving the crypto industry.Both have developed real-time payments networks that crypto exchanges and crypto institutional traders can use to exchange U.S. dollars in real time, essentially serving as a fiat on-ramp for the crypto industry.But with Silvergate and Signature having served the large crypto exchange FTX before it filed for bankruptcy, there has been lots of chatter over whether these two banks could face regulatory consent orders or fines. Will FTX turn into a major regulatory headache for either of these banks? Let's take a look.Continue reading