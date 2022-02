Will fuboTV Reclaim Its Highs?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The speculative market frenzy of early 2021 saw sports-focused streaming platform fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) become a multibagger within a year, soaring from single digits to nearly $50 per share. Now at $10, the stock has given back most of its gains, and investors might be wondering what the future holds.While nobody can answer that with certainty, a key element will be the ability to turn a profit, something the company is unable to do in its current state. However, it may be much easier to digest the risks at the stock's price today, and the upside could make it worth considering for your portfolio. Here's what you need to know.Streaming platform fuboTV broadcasts live sports and television, offering more than 100 channels to its customers. Customers can watch entertainment and news, but sports is the service's primary focus, and it competes with other live services like Disney's Hulu or Alphabet's YouTube TV.