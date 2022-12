Will fuboTV Stock Recover in 2023?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of sports-centric streaming service fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) performed abysmally in 2022. The year still has a couple of weeks to go. But the stock is down 84% year to date because of the alarming rate at which the business burned through cash.But while shareholders undoubtedly will want to put this year in the rear-view mirror, I'd caution against getting too excited about fuboTV's prospects in 2023. Management is excitedly talking about its targets for 2025.Next year could be a difficult one, and it's why I don't expect fuboTV stock to recover in the next 12 months.