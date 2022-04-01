|
Will GameStop Regret the Upcoming Stock Split?
Video game retailer GameStop (NYSE: GME) is planning to split its stock, probably later this year. Investors love the idea, sending GameStop shares as much as 22.5% higher in Thursday's after-hours trading.Normally, I don't pay much attention to stock splits. They don't make a difference to the value of your shares, and the option to pick up a smaller slice of the company for a lower cost per share is nearly pointless, now that most brokerages will let you buy and sell fractions of a full share anyhow.But GameStop's stock split is something worse than a pointless exercise in pure mathematics. I think the company and its investors may regret this move in a couple of years.Continue reading
