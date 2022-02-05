|
05.02.2022 12:40:00
Will Global-E Online Recover in 2022?
Shares of Global-E Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) have been hammered since September, falling about 60% since then. Global-E helps small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) expand internationally by assisting them with the barriers that come with international e-commerce, and the company experienced amazing growth in its most recent quarter. However, shares have not fared as well as the business' financials might let on. Global-E reached a peak of $80 per share in September after rising rapidly from its IPO in May 2021, but sits at $34.91 per share at the time of this writing. Global-E is seeing rapid growth and impressive adoption from its existing customers, but is this enough to push the company back up to its all-time highs by the end of 2022? Let's find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
