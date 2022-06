Will Google's new bet on low code/no code pay off this time?

Google placed a big bet on low-code and no-code software development by launching Vertex AI about a year ago. But with a new release, analysts think that the internet giant may finally be able to make a dent in the highly competitive market.At the Applied ML Summit on Thursday, Google Cloud announced several new features to Vertex AI, including Training Reduction Server, Tabular Workflow, and Example-Based Explanations, which are aimed at helping customers better utilize machine learning models and cut down on their dependence on trained experts.To read this article in full, please click here