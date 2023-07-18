|
Will high interest rates burst the new car bubble and will drivers hand back keys?
British drivers upgraded their cars often in the era of cheap lending – but that could changeCompany insolvencies jump 27% as high interest rates hitBritain’s car buyers are a nation of borrowers: more than four in every five new cars bought by individuals in 2022 was paid for with borrowed money.For more than a decade that borrowing, on attractive terms thanks to ultra-low interest rates, opened up the car market to people without much in the way of savings – allowing the Mondeo Man to upgrade to a Mercedes-Benz C-Class. Continue reading...
