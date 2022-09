Will Home Depot Stock Follow the Housing Market?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Soaring inflation that started several months ago has pinched consumers' wallets and forced the Federal Reserve to quickly increase interest rates to better balance supply and demand. And just recently, the central bank signaled that it will do whatever it takes to get prices under control, which could lead to financial stress for many Americans. As a result of a slowing economy, the housing market has certainly started to soften as well. Could Home Depot (NYSE: HD), a $295 billion company that caters to that specific industry, see its business weaken and its stock fall as a result? Inflation is still raging. In the month of July, the Consumer Price Index was up 8.5% from a year ago. This means that the central bank will continue its aggressive policy of hiking interest rates in order to remedy the situation. This has caused mortgage rates to jump up meaningfully in 2022. The 30-year fixed rate is now 5.55%, the highest it's been since late November 2008 (not counting June 2022). Continue reading