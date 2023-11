Will I have to pay inheritance tax twice on a Netherlands property?

I wonder if bringing proceeds from sale of parents’ home to UK for a deposit means I have to pay againQ I’m selling my parents’ home in the Netherlands after my brother and I inherited it. We’ll have to pay inheritance tax in the Netherlands but if I bring the remaining funds across to the UK as a deposit for my first property here, do I have to pay tax again?We will hopefully get more than £250,000 for the property but realistically probably less than £350,000. I wanted to keep some for a small place in the Netherlands and get a mortgage there but Dutch banks won’t deal with anyone earning in sterling for now, until the bilateral arrangements have been ironed out. If I keep it in a savings account in the Netherlands I will continue to pay tax each year.NM Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel