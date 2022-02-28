|
28.02.2022 08:00:37
Will inheriting a house affect my status as a first-time buyer?
I am likely to inherit half of my mother’s home and also have money in a lifetime IsaQ I have been good with my personal financial planning and have been saving to buy a house with my partner. We each have about £25,000 in our individual lifetime Isas (Lisas) so have over £50,000 in total saved. We are in no rush to buy and were waiting for the market to calm a little bit post-Covid. Neither of us has ever bought or owned property.Unfortunately my mother has been diagnosed with a rapidly spreading terminal cancer and she is likely to pass away in the next 18 months. At that point my sibling and I will jointly inherit her house. I have no intention of living in her property as I have established my life and career several hundred miles away. Either my sibling and I will sell the house, or they will buy me out of my half (most likely the former). Continue reading...
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!