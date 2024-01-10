|
10.01.2024 16:37:05
Will Intel Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?
Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has been a perennial underperformer on the stock market for a very long time. This is evident from the fact that the stock's price has remained almost flat over the past five years, which pales in comparison to the tech-laden Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector index's outstanding gains of 148% during the same period.However, 2023 was a solid year for Intel investors. The stock gained an impressive 60% last year and outpaced the Nasdaq-100's 50% gains. The solid rally has brought Intel's market cap to $199 billion. But can Intel sustain this red-hot momentum over the long run and join the trillion-dollar market cap club by 2030? Let's find out.Intel failed to excite the stock market over the past five years because of its poor financial performance, which can be attributed to the company's market share losses to Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and its inability to capitalize on hot tech trends such as gaming graphics cards and consoles.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Intel Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
10.01.24
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones verbucht letztendlich Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
10.01.24
|Börse New York in Grün: Dow Jones nachmittags mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
10.01.24
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones verbucht Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
10.01.24
|Zuversicht in New York: Dow Jones zum Start des Mittwochshandels mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
10.01.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Intel gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
08.01.24
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones schlussendlich stärker (finanzen.at)
|
08.01.24
|Börse New York: Dow Jones am Montagnachmittag in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
08.01.24
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)