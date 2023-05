Will Joe Biden Go Along With This Bipartisan "Big Idea" to Avoid Social Security Cuts?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Everyone in Washington, D.C. knows that Social Security is in trouble. They only have to listen to the federal program's trustees. In their latest report, the trustees projected that Social Security's combined trust funds will run out of money by 2034.But some in Washington are working on solutions to prevent the program from becoming insolvent. One of them, Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), recently revealed what he called a "big idea" in a webcast hosted by the Bipartisan Policy Center. But will President Joe Biden go along with this bipartisan big idea? Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading