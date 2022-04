Will Kimberly-Clark Lower Its Outlook on Friday?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It has been less than three months since Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) issued its first official 2022 outlook, but that forecast could already be due for a big revision. The consumer products giant, which owns such major global brands as Kleenex and Huggies, likely endured soaring costs even as consumers became more price-conscious through the first few months of the year.Kimberly-Clark entered the fiscal first-quarter period with weaker sales and earnings momentum than rival Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG). Investors will be judging its latest results against P&G's, especially as the two companies update their forecasts the rest of calendar 2022.With that big picture in mind, let's look at the metrics worth watching when Kimberly-Clark posts its earnings on Friday, April 22.