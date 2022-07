Will Lawmakers Save Social Security From Benefit Cuts?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Seniors who get the bulk of their income from Social Security are potentially in serious trouble. The reason? Social Security may be looking at benefit cuts in a little over 10 years. And if lawmakers don't intervene, many retirees could wind up plunged into poverty.The good news is that there are different solutions lawmakers have been discussing to help address Social Security's pending financial shortfall. But whether they actually manage to make one work is a different story.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading