02.12.2022 12:07:00
Will Lucid Stock Hit $20 a Share in 2023?
Electric vehicles look like the future of the automotive industry, and new and existing companies are sprinting to market to get their piece of the pie. That includes upstart electric vehicle company Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), which came public with a lot of hype behind ex-Tesla leadership, and investment backing from Saudi Arabia.The company's had its share of growing pains, and the stock has fallen quite a ways in this ongoing bear market. Now trading at roughly $10 per share, can Lucid rebound to $20 or higher in 2023? Use caution; the automotive industry is ruthless, and investors should consider some red flags before riding with Lucid in their portfolios.Building vehicles isn't easy. They are expensive, and the factories and machines producing them cost even more. Tesla is seen as a juggernaut today, but many forget that ramping up production of the Model 3 almost put Tesla out of business. Lucid Group is just beginning to increase its production, and it's already getting into trouble.Continue reading
