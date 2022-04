Will Marijuana Stock IIPR Jump Following the Q1 Earnings Report?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the U.S. cannabis industry, is slated to report its first-quarter 2022 results after the market close on Wednesday, May 4. A conference call with analysts is scheduled for the following day at 1 p.m. ET. (Yes, that unusual time is correct.) Investors will probably be approaching the report itself with optimism, as the marijuana company consistently turns in strong revenue and profitability growth. It beat Wall Street's earnings estimate in three of the four quarters of last year. Moreover, the stock usually pops following the quarterly earnings releases. In the two-day period following the release of results for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2021, shares rose 6.7%, 6.8%, 5.5%, and 7.3%, respectively.Continue reading