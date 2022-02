Will Marijuana Stock IIPR Jump Following the Q4 Earnings Report?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the U.S. cannabis industry, is slated to report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results after the market close on Wednesday, Feb. 23. A conference call with analysts is scheduled for the following day at 1 p.m. ET. (Yep, that unusual time is correct.) The company is heading into its report on a solid note. In each of the three quarters reported so far for 2021, it has beaten Wall Street's earnings expectation. Shares have risen after each of those quarterly reports: 6.7%, 6.8%, and 5.5% in the two-day period following the release of first-, second-, and third-quarter results, respectively.In 2022, Innovative Industrial Properties stock is down nearly 26% through Feb. 9, while the S&P 500 is down just under 4%. The stock's underperformance this year is likely largely due to market dynamics. With the Federal Reserve poised to begin raising interest rates, some investors have been rotating out of highly valued growth stocks -- and IIPR fits the bill.Continue reading