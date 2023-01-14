|
14.01.2023 13:15:00
Will Medical Properties Trust Maintain Its Ultra-High-Yield Dividend?
Searching for stocks with ultra-high yields is like walking through a minefield. Generally, most stocks are just ticking time bombs and are on the verge of cutting their dividend. But, sometimes, you can find a misunderstood stock and score an excellent investment.One of the higher-paying dividend stocks right now is Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities. With a 9.4% dividend yield, is this stock a landmine waiting for unsuspecting investors? Or is there a once-in-a-lifetime investment opportunity here? Let's find out.Many hospitals don't own their buildings; companies like Medical Properties Trust do. This makes tenants unlikely to leave because hospitals are expensive and time-consuming to construct. With nearly 530 hospitals in its portfolio, Medical Properties has a significant reach in an essential part of the medical industry. Continue reading
