COVER Corporation Registered Shs Aktie

COVER Corporation Registered Shs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3D7Z7 / ISIN: JP3218500001

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26.03.2026 11:00:00

Will Medicare Cover Ozempic or Wegovy in 2026? What Retirees Need to Know About GLP-1 Coverage

Medicare beneficiaries are reaping the benefits of negotiated rates on 10 popular prescription drugs this year, but there are some notable absences on that list, specifically GLP-1 medications. Though these drugs have become extremely popular for weight loss, Medicare doesn't currently cover them for this purpose.Fortunately, we're only a few months away from a shift that will make these medications a lot more accessible to you if you're on Medicare. Here's what you need to know.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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