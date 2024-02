Will Meta Platforms Be a $2 Trillion Stock by 2025?

Back in the summer of 2021, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) -- then known as Facebook -- became a trillion-dollar company. But it dropped out of that elite club over the following two years as it grappled with Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) privacy changes on iOS, stiff competition from ByteDance's TikTok, and fierce macro headwinds.Meta saw some recovery in 2023 and became a trillion-dollar company again in January 2024. With its 20% post-earnings stock price pop on Feb. 2, the company boosted its market cap to $1.2 trillion. Can it maintain that momentum and become a $2 trillion stock by 2025?Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Image source: Meta Platforms .Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel