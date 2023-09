Will Meta Platforms Be a $2 Trillion Stock by 2030?

Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) are up 148% so far this year on investor enthusiasm about solid improvements in its revenue and earnings. That should come as a big relief for long-term investors, given that the social media giant got clobbered last year and dropped close to 65%.But if you are a potential new investor who missed out on Meta's terrific surge and is still waiting on the sidelines, it would be a good idea to take a closer look at this company's financials. Meta's primary growth driver at the moment could send its market cap soaring in the long run. Meta Platforms has a market cap of $769 billion, which means it needs to elevate its stock price another 30% to join the trillion-dollar club. The stock's median price target of $377.50 suggests that analysts think it could jump 26% in the coming year, putting it closer to the $1 trillion mark. The company's long-term prospects suggest that Meta will have no problem exceeding that mark by 2030.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel