14.08.2023 13:00:00
Will Meta Platforms Be a Trillion Dollar Company by Next Year?
With only six companies valued at $1 trillion or greater, reaching this threshold is impressive. It's also intriguing thinking about which companies will be next to join the club, as Berkshire Hathaway, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Tesla are all within striking distance as each is valued anywhere from $760 to $780 billion.Of these three, one company that I think is a lock for reaching a $1 trillion valuation is Meta Platforms. While this business has had its fair share of problems, it's sorting them out and looking investable again. But should investors buy the stock? Let's find out.Meta Platforms, formerly known as Facebook, is a bit of an oddity. In late 2021, the company changed its name to Meta, signaling its shift to focusing on the metaverse. This meant spending heavily on its Reality Labs division, but those investments haven't worked out. Since the fourth quarter of 2021, Reality Labs has generated $3.65 billion in sales but $18.14 billion in operating losses. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
