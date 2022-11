Will Meta Platforms Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2025?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors often look for the next big thing, and wonder which stock will become the next trillion-dollar company. But social media conglomerate Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) has already reached that mountaintop. Unfortunately, the stock's staggering downfall has valued the company at roughly $240 billion today.So can Meta Platforms regain its mojo and bounce back to a trillion-dollar market valuation by 2025? It's hard seeing any stock rising four-fold any time soon in this market, but Meta's potential recovery isn't as farfetched as it sounds once you dig into the numbers. Here is what investors need to know.Sometimes you need to look backward before moving forward. Investors should understand Meta's sharp decline, because it goes beyond today's bear market. Meta's struggles come primarily from Wall Street's worries over Meta's aggressive investments in Reality Labs. CEO Mark Zuckerberg believes in the metaverse, and sees a big opportunity for Meta when (or if) it becomes mainstream.Continue reading