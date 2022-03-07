|
07.03.2022 13:45:00
Will Meta Platforms Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) has been in the news lately for the wrong reasons, as the stock was clobbered after the company's fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report on Feb. 2, wiping out $200 billion from its market cap in a single day.Meta's massive drop was triggered by a muted forecast for the current quarter, as well as the company's struggle with Apple's privacy changes that are expected to cost the social media giant at least $10 billion in revenue this year. The Facebook parent now has a market cap of $546 billion, which is a sharp decline from its $1 trillion-plus market cap just six months ago.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
