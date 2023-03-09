|
09.03.2023 11:25:00
Will Meta Platforms Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?
Social media giant Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) was once a trillion-dollar company, but its questionable heavy investments in the metaverse and reduced ad revenue related to privacy changes in the Apple operating system have cooled Wall Street's enthusiasm. Today the stock sits almost 52% off its high and at a market cap of $477 billion.Meta isn't perfect. It's pretty clear the company is working through some short-term challenges. But if you're looking for a stock that could double by 2030, Meta has the characteristics to do it. Let's look at the math and catalysts that underline the stock's potential path back to the trillion-dollar club.By some standards, it would appear that Meta's revenue and profits have stopped growing. That's led some to assert that Meta's golden years are over. But a deeper dive into the numbers challenges that assertion.Continue reading
