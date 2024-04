Will Meta Platforms Be Worth More Than Apple by 2030? 1 Key Financial Measure Says Yes.

In 1984, the three largest U.S. companies were Exxon, General Motors, and Mobil. Today, the combined ExxonMobil ranks 14th on the market cap list, while General Motors has slipped all the way to No. 183.The lesson: It's hard to remain the darling of Wall Street. Companies once considered juggernauts can lose their way or simply be supplanted by fast-growing newcomers. There are, after all, always upstarts looking to climb the ranks, often powered by innovative products and guided by visionary leaders. With that in mind, let's compare two companies -- one rising, the other perhaps slipping -- and see if Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) could surpass Apple 's market cap by 2030.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel