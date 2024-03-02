|
02.03.2024 17:30:00
Will Meta Platforms Be Worth More Than Apple by 2030?
Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ: META) stock has rallied by about 180% over the past 12 months and now trades just a few dollars shy of its all-time high. Investors rushed back to the social media giant as its advertising business recovered, and as management expanded its share buyback authorization by $50 billion and initiated a dividend.That rally lifted Meta's market cap past the trillion-dollar mark for the first time in two years this January, and it's now worth $1.2 trillion. However, Meta is still less valuable than Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), which has throttled the company's ad sales over the past three years by improving the user-privacy aspects of the iOS mobile operating system.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
