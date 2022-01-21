|
21.01.2022 18:46:08
Will Meta Platforms Reach a $1 Trillion Market Cap in 2022?
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), the parent company of Facebook, has been capturing plenty of headlines over the past few months. One of the biggest was in late October when it announced the name change to signify its shift to becoming a leading metaverse player. But Meta Platforms may capture headlines for more than just its focus on the metaverse in 2022. The company is again approaching a market capitalization of $1 trillion, a feat only a handful of companies have achieved. Meta Platforms was one of those companies, hitting this plateau in July 2021 before falling back below as part of a broad tech stock sell-off. Let's look closer at this metaverse stock to assess its likelihood of returning to the coveted $1 trillion-plus market cap club. Meta Platforms is only 13% away from reaching a market cap of $1 trillion. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
