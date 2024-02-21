21.02.2024 11:15:00

Will Micron Technology Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?

Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is one of the world's leading producers of DRAM and NAND memory chips. It went through several boom-and-bust cycles in its 40-year history as a public company, but it still turned a $1,000 investment in its initial public offering into nearly $57,000.Micron now has a market cap of $88 billion. It's still smaller than Intel and Advanced Micro Devices, which are worth $184 billion and $281 billion, respectively; and Nvidia, which recently saw its market cap hit $1.8 trillion.But could Micron surprise investors and become the next trillion-dollar chipmaker by the end of this decade? Let's review its business model, growth rates, and valuations to decide.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Micron Technology Inc.mehr Nachrichten