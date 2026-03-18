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Micron Technology Aktie

Micron Technology für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 869020 / ISIN: US5951121038

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18.03.2026 19:00:00

Will Micron Technology Be the Next Tech Stock to Reach a $1 Trillion Market Cap?

As companies have been investing heavily in artificial intelligence (AI) and upgrading their infrastructure, demand for memory and storage solutions has also been soaring. As a result, Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) has been experiencing incredible demand, and its stock is up an incredible 360% over just the past 12 months.Today, its market cap is close to $530 billion, making it one of the largest tech companies in the world. With incredible growth prospects and AI investments not showing any signs of slowing down, is this likely to be the next tech stock to join the trillion-dollar club?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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