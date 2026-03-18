Micron Technology Aktie
WKN: 869020 / ISIN: US5951121038
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18.03.2026 19:00:00
Will Micron Technology Be the Next Tech Stock to Reach a $1 Trillion Market Cap?
As companies have been investing heavily in artificial intelligence (AI) and upgrading their infrastructure, demand for memory and storage solutions has also been soaring. As a result, Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) has been experiencing incredible demand, and its stock is up an incredible 360% over just the past 12 months.Today, its market cap is close to $530 billion, making it one of the largest tech companies in the world. With incredible growth prospects and AI investments not showing any signs of slowing down, is this likely to be the next tech stock to join the trillion-dollar club?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Micron Technology Inc.
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18.03.26
|WDH/ROUNDUP: Micron wächst weiter rasant - hohe Investitionen drücken auf Kurs (dpa-AFX)
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18.03.26
|ROUNDUP: Micron wächst weiter Rasant - hohe Investitionen drücken auf Kurs (dpa-AFX)
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18.03.26
|Micron bleibt auf rasantem Wachstumskurs - Gewinnmitnahmen bei der Aktie (dpa-AFX)
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18.03.26
|Ausblick: Micron Technology präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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17.03.26
|Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ 100 zum Ende des Dienstagshandels auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
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17.03.26
|Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ 100 im Plus (finanzen.at)
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17.03.26
|S&P 500-Wert Micron Technology-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Micron Technology von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)