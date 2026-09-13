Micron Technology Aktie
WKN: 869020 / ISIN: US5951121038
|
13.09.2026 18:15:00
Will Micron Technology Stock Soar to $1,500 After Sept. 30?
Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is one of the world's top suppliers of high-bandwidth memory (HBM) for data centers, which is a critical part of the artificial intelligence (AI) hardware stack. There is a global shortage of memory right now, so the company can dictate prices, which has been fantastic for its financial results.
But Micron stock closed at $977.41 on Thursday, Sept. 10, a 19% discount to its June all-time high. Investors are increasingly concerned about the sustainability of the data center spending boom because costs are rising so fast that many large organizations are limiting their AI usage to prevent budget blowouts.
Micron can ease some of those concerns when it releases its financial results for its fiscal 2026 fourth quarter (ended Aug. 31) after the market closes on Sept. 30. According to management's guidance, the company's revenue and earnings likely continued to grow at an explosive rate.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Micron Technology Inc.
|
11.09.26
|Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich schlussendlich fester (finanzen.at)
|
11.09.26
|Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ 100 nachmittags auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
11.09.26
|Börse New York in Grün: NASDAQ 100 auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
11.09.26
|Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich zum Handelsstart fester (finanzen.at)
|
10.09.26
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 schließt in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
10.09.26
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich am Nachmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
10.09.26
|Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ 100 schwächelt am Donnerstagmittag (finanzen.at)
|
10.09.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 verliert zum Start (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Micron Technology Inc.
|10.08.26
|Micron Technology Buy
|UBS AG
|25.06.26
|Micron Technology Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.06.26
|Micron Technology Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.06.26
|Micron Technology Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.06.26
|Micron Technology Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.08.26
|Micron Technology Buy
|UBS AG
|25.06.26
|Micron Technology Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.06.26
|Micron Technology Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.06.26
|Micron Technology Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.06.26
|Micron Technology Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.08.26
|Micron Technology Buy
|UBS AG
|25.06.26
|Micron Technology Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.06.26
|Micron Technology Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.06.26
|Micron Technology Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.06.26
|Micron Technology Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.06.26
|Micron Technology Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.06.26
|Micron Technology Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Micron Technology Inc.
|845,00
|0,38%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflationsdaten im Fokus: Dow schließt stärker -- ATX geht nach Rekord fester ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwach
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt legten im Freitagshandel zu. An der Wall Street waren grüne Vorzeichen zu sehen. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Freitag in Rot.