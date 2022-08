Will Microsoft Beat Sony in the Console War?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Since the first Xbox console launched in 2001, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has sold fewer units in every console battle than Sony 's (NYSE: SONY) PlayStation, but the tide may be turning. Year to date, Sony's PlayStation 5 (PS5) and Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Series S consoles have been locked in a tight battle. In July, PS5 outsold Xbox in Japan and Europe, but Xbox sold more units in North America, according to video game tracker VGChartz.To date, PS5 has sold 21.8 million units, compared to 16.1 million for Xbox Series X/S. In the previous console generation, the PS4 outsold Xbox One by more than two to one. The ratio is much narrower this time around, and there are a few important reasons Microsoft has a legitimate shot at dethroning Sony in the console war.