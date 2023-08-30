|
30.08.2023 16:00:00
Will Microsoft or Apple Win the Race to Be Worth $5 Trillion?
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has been the first U.S. company to cross several key valuation thresholds: $1 trillion, $2 trillion, and now $3 trillion. However, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has been trailing Apple every step of the way and often crosses these thresholds (except for $3 trillion) not long after Apple does.The road to either company achieving a $5 trillion valuation is likely a way off, but which company has the easier path to accomplishing this goal? Let's look at both businesses and see which is a better bet to reach $5 trillion.Apple is an easier business to understand than Microsoft. Apple is a consumer-facing company that provides leading technology like iPhones, laptops, and now a virtual reality (VR) headset. Microsoft is a bit more complicated, as it has its hands in multiple markets.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
|29.08.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.07.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.07.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.07.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.07.23
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
