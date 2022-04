Will Moderna Be Worth More Than Tesla by 2030?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Back in 2019, electric-vehicle (EV) giant Tesla had one big thing in common with the Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) of today -- and that's market value. Tesla finished that year with a market value of about $75 billion. Right now, Moderna's sits at about $70 billion.Since then, Tesla's market capitalization has soared more than 1,300% to reach $1.1 trillion. That's as the EV leader saw vehicle deliveries climb.Tesla delivered more than 900,000 cars last year. Now the question is whether billion-dollar vaccine-maker Moderna can surpass Tesla's market value by the end of this decade. Let's find out.Continue reading