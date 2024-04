Will My Social Security Benefit Increase at My Full Retirement Age?

Social Security is poorly understood, even though it forms the backbone of most Americans' retirement plans. Too many workers and seniors misunderstand key benefit rules, and as a result, they miss out on opportunities to supercharge their checks.For example, many believe that the government automatically increases your Social Security benefit once you reach your full retirement age (FRA). But that's only true for some people. Here's how to know if your benefits will get a bump when you reach this milestone.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel