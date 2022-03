Will Netflix Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The trillion-dollar milestone is one that any business would be fortunate to surpass. Only a handful of companies can claim the achievement. When it does happen, shareholders, especially the early investors, are handsomely rewarded through the rise in the stock price required to get to that point. Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) pioneered the streaming content industry. As a result, it has grown to a market capitalization of $150 billion as of this writing. That's a long road to travel to $1 trillion. Let's look at its chances for achieving the feat by 2030. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading