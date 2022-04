Will Netflix Disappoint Investors Again on Tuesday?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors have low expectations heading into the first-quarter earnings report from Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). That selling period is usually a seasonal win for the streaming giant, thanks to the rising demand for TV content during the winter months in the U.S. However, its growth outlook has become cloudier lately as subscription gains have slowed in the wake of the pandemic.The big question heading into Tuesday's announcement is whether Netflix can return to its pre-pandemic annual expansion rate or if, instead, the business is transitioning to a new phase of slower revenue gains paired with rising cash flow and profits.With that big picture in mind, let's take a closer look at the results due out after the market closes on April 19.Continue reading