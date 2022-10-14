|
14.10.2022 16:35:00
Will Netflix Regret Its Cheap Ad-Supported Plan?
Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) seem to be passing ships when it comes to pricing. Netflix held a press call on Thursday, unveiling how much its new ad-supported tier will cost. When it launches in the U.S. come Nov. 3, it will set cost-conscious subscribers back just $6.99 a month. This is on the low end of the $7 to $9 monthly rate that was reported by Bloomberg. Disney+ plans to introduce its ad-backed plan -- at $7.99 a month -- on Dec. 8. Remember when Disney+ launched its ad-free platform three years ago for $6.99 a month, just a little more than half the $12.99 monthly rate that Netflix was commanding for its standard plan? The living room coffee tables have turned. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
