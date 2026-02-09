Bros Aktie

Bros für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: US1148011034

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
09.02.2026 10:20:00

Will Netflix Turn to ESPN If It Misses Out on Warner Bros. Discovery?

Leave it to Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) to turn what could've been a buyout fit for a short movie treatise into a drawn-out, binge-worthy series. The $72 billion deal for Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) -- that's closer to $83 billion when you tack on the assumed debt -- is still not a sure thing to close later this year.There are antitrust hurdles for Netflix to clear here, along with potentially higher ones in Europe. Being a global juggernaut can sometimes be a curse. There's also Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ: PSKY) waiting in the wings.With so many ways for this deal to die, should Netflix start thinking of a consolation prize? Would it make sense for the world's leading premium streaming service to turn to Disney's (NYSE: DIS) majority-owned ESPN if its nuptials with Warner Bros. Discovery fall apart?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Netflix Inc.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Bros Holding Co

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Netflix Inc. 69,01 -0,55% Netflix Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 6: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
08.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 6
07.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.02.26 KW 6: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
06.02.26 KW 6: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX legt zu -- DAX etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich stark - Nikkei erklimmt neues Rekordhoch
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zieht am Montag an. Der deutsche Leitindex legt ebenfalls zu. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart stark.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen