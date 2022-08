Will Netflix's Ad Tier Be Undone by Poor Timing?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) is currently working on an ad-supported tier aimed at more cost-sensitive customers. The company has yet to disclose pricing details or to confirm an exact launch date, only saying it will arrive in early 2023. But there are signs that the advertising-based video on demand (AVOD) sector is running into economic headwinds, which could mean a difficult rollout for Netflix's new ad plan.Historically speaking, Netflix founder and co-CEO Reed Hastings was against the idea of introducing an AVOD tier, suggesting such an offering would lead to unnecessary complexity. But following a drop in subscriber numbers earlier this year (and a sharp fall in its stock price), Netflix changed course, positing that an ad-based plan could sit alongside existing ad-free tiers.