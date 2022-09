Will Netflix's Ad Tier Make the Stock Plunge Further?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) is hurrying to launch its new, lower-cost, ad-supported subscription tier -- and it is now intending to debut the plan on Nov. 1 rather than its previous target date of early 2023.Because Disney (NYSE: DIS) is planning to launch its own ad-supported plan in December, Netflix is desperate to get ahead of its rival with advertisers, telling them to submit bids this week.The plan, though, might not be the hit with subscribers that Netflix believes. There's a reason the streamer has been loathe to include ads on its platform before now, and their introduction might not help Netflix stanch the subscriber losses that have put it behind Disney. Ads could, in fact, accelerate those losses, which could cause Netflix stock to tumble further.