The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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28.07.2026 16:17:01
Will New Fed Chair Kevin Warsh Shock the Market and Deliver a Surprise Rate Hike at the Fed's July Meeting?
The Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) July meeting has officially begun and will conclude on Wednesday, July 29, with a decision on interest rates, followed by a press conference with new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh.It will only be Warsh’s second meeting as chair, but a lot has already happened in his tenure.Warsh has already begun to pull the Fed away from the stock market by making it clear he intends to provide much less forward guidance. Warsh has also created several new task forces to examine major potential changes in how the Fed conducts its business.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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