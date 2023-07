Will Nikola Be Worth More Than Tesla by 2030?

When Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) went public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) three years ago, many investors dismissed it as a blatant attempt to ride the coattails of Tesla 's (NASDAQ: TSLA) success. Both companies produced electric vehicles, and Nikola seemingly adopted the Serbian-American inventor's first name only because Tesla had already claimed his last name.But unlike Tesla , which mainly produces electric sedans, Nikola set out to produce electric and hydrogen-powered semi-trucks. It also planned to build a network of hydrogen charging stations for its fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEVs).Image source: Nikola .Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel