26.07.2023 11:37:00
Will Nikola Be Worth More Than Tesla by 2030?
When Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) went public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) three years ago, many investors dismissed it as a blatant attempt to ride the coattails of Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) success. Both companies produced electric vehicles, and Nikola seemingly adopted the Serbian-American inventor's first name only because Tesla had already claimed his last name.But unlike Tesla, which mainly produces electric sedans, Nikola set out to produce electric and hydrogen-powered semi-trucks. It also planned to build a network of hydrogen charging stations for its fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEVs).
