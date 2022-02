Will Novavax Hit $250 This Year?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Vaccine maker Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has fallen harder than the broader market of late, dropping by 36% in the past three months alone. Investors' views of the biotech have fluctuated along with news surrounding the pandemic, as well as what some of its competitors in the COVID-19 vaccine market are up to.But despite Novavax's recent issues, Wall Street has high hopes for the stock. The company's average one-year price target currently stands at a whopping $250, according to Yahoo! Finance. Meanwhile, Novavax's shares are trading at $95.22. Can the company hit this mark within the next 12 months?Continue reading